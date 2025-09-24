RAIFFEISEN UKRAINE GUARANTEE FACILITY II

Date de publication: 21 janvier 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierRAIFFEISEN BANK JSC
Lieu
Description
The project concerns an EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Raiffeisen Bank in Ukraine.
Additionality and Impact
This operation aims to support private sector development and provide financing to projects promoted by MSMEs in Ukraine, through a guarantee to Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine, thereby contributing to promote inclusive growth, sustain employment and reinforce long-term economic resilience.
The war triggered by the Russian invasion in February 2022 have disrupted and rerouted global supply chains, negatively impacting Ukrainian MSMEs. Migration of the workforce and a reduction in consumer demand have hampered business activity and economic growth. MSMEs, particularly those located near conflict zones, have been hit particularly hard, and many have been forced to relocate their operations, either to other parts of Ukraine or neighboring countries.
Thanks to this guarantee, the bank will be incentivised to enhance access to finance for riskier MSMEs by improving financing terms, including in the form of reduced collateral requirements and/or lower interest rates.
Objectifs
The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions and thus provide wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 8 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 52 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Statut
Signé - 22/12/2025
