RISED ETHIOPIA

Référence: 20240192

Date de publication: 24 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ETHIOPIAN ELECTRIC POWER

This project supports the modernisation and digitalisation roadmap of Ethiopia’s national electricity transmission system, promoted by Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP). It includes substation automation, extension of the optical fibre network using Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) technology, and the rehabilitation of the Ashegoda wind farm.

Objectifs

The aim is to optimise the operation and maintenance of existing power infrastructure, reduce costs, improve access to electricity, and enhance service quality, which will also improve network operation and enable public and private telecom operators to extend their broadband networks across the country. As Ethiopia’s energy mix diversifies, EEP needs to optimise its renewable energy portfolio and position itself as a key buyer and exporter of green electricity. The project will support EEP by providing transaction and technical advice in renewable energy sectors such as wind and geothermal, and by assisting as an off-taker in preparing and assessing renewable energy projects from the private sector.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Télécom - Information et communication

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 83 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 182 million

Aspects environnementaux

Environmental and Social Assessments will be carried out as part of the preparatory activities for some of the investments requiring such analysis. Resettlement Action Plan will be carried out as needed. The project will have a positive environmental impact and enable the population to improve access to energy and digital connectivity. The EIB will verify the environmental and social aspects and impacts of the project components, as well as proposed mitigation and compensation measures, in accordance with EIB's Environmental and Social standards. The project is expected to contribute to EIB's Climate action and Environmental Sustainability objectives, in particular to climate adaptation and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

À l'examen - 28/04/2025