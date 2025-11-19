Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Référence: 20240156
Date de publication: 13 janvier 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S),CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

Lieu

Description

The project will enable Crédit Agricole to support eligible French promoters in accelerating the development of small- and mid-sized renewable energy projects in France.

Objectifs

The aim is to support national and European targets for renewable energy generation and, as such, to contribute to EU energy objectives, notably enhancing security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Secteur(s)

  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 700 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 933 million

Aspects environnementaux

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting sub-projects that help to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedure of the Financial Intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Passation des marchés

Final Beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 11/12/2025

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
19 novembre 2025
11 décembre 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

France Énergie