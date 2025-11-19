CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Date de publication: 13 janvier 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S),CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Lieu
Description
The project will enable Crédit Agricole to support eligible French promoters in accelerating the development of small- and mid-sized renewable energy projects in France.
Objectifs
The aim is to support national and European targets for renewable energy generation and, as such, to contribute to EU energy objectives, notably enhancing security of energy supply and tackling climate change.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 700 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 933 million
Aspects environnementaux
This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting sub-projects that help to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedure of the Financial Intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
Passation des marchés
Final Beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.
Statut
Signé - 11/12/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).