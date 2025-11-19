CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Référence: 20240156

Date de publication: 13 janvier 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S),CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

The project will enable Crédit Agricole to support eligible French promoters in accelerating the development of small- and mid-sized renewable energy projects in France.

Objectifs

The aim is to support national and European targets for renewable energy generation and, as such, to contribute to EU energy objectives, notably enhancing security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 700 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 933 million

Aspects environnementaux

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting sub-projects that help to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedure of the Financial Intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Passation des marchés

Final Beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 11/12/2025