UC SLOVENIA G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT

Référence: 20240146
Date de publication: 5 janvier 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

UNICREDIT BANKA SLOVENIJA DD

Lieu

Description

The project consists of a portfolio guarantee, with a Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability window of 30%, targeting new financing for MidCaps for their investment projects in Slovenia through the intermediation of UniCredit Slovenia. The guarantee is allocated under the operation GROWTH4MIDCAPS (2023-0947) Lending Envelope, approved by the EIB Board of Directors on 15 April 2024.

Objectifs

The aim is to provide economic support to Slovenian MidCaps in their recovery and help them weather the current uncertain macroeconomic environment. The guarantee will also support investments for the sustainable transition of Slovenian enterprises in the fields of energy efficiency and production of energy from alternative sources.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 280 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 30/12/2025

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
12 décembre 2025
30 décembre 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Slovénie Lignes de crédit