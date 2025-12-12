UC SLOVENIA G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT

Référence: 20240146

Date de publication: 5 janvier 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

UNICREDIT BANKA SLOVENIJA DD

The project consists of a portfolio guarantee, with a Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability window of 30%, targeting new financing for MidCaps for their investment projects in Slovenia through the intermediation of UniCredit Slovenia. The guarantee is allocated under the operation GROWTH4MIDCAPS (2023-0947) Lending Envelope, approved by the EIB Board of Directors on 15 April 2024.

Objectifs

The aim is to provide economic support to Slovenian MidCaps in their recovery and help them weather the current uncertain macroeconomic environment. The guarantee will also support investments for the sustainable transition of Slovenian enterprises in the fields of energy efficiency and production of energy from alternative sources.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 280 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 30/12/2025