Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY

Référence: 20240091
Date de publication: 6 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

TURKIYE KALKINMA VE YATIRIM BANKASI AS

Lieu

Description

The framework loan will finance small to medium-sized investments in Türkiye in renewable energy, energy efficiency and green, sustainable industry.

Objectifs

The aim is to support projects in the private sector that contribute 100% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives.

Commentaires

The proposed operation is expected to be guaranteed by a comprehensive EU guarantee under NDICI Investment Window 1 (IW1) mandate, subject to the Commission's confirmation of eligibility.

Secteur(s)

  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project is expected to contribute to CA&ES objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention and control. TKYB shall take all necessary measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects comply with national legislation, TKYB’s Environmental and Social Policy and Procedure, and the EIB’s Environmental and Social Standards.

Passation des marchés

TKYB shall ensure that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Statut

À l'examen - 11/06/2025

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Turquie Énergie