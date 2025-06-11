TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY

Date de publication: 6 novembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierTURKIYE KALKINMA VE YATIRIM BANKASI AS
Lieu
Description
The framework loan will finance small to medium-sized investments in Türkiye in renewable energy, energy efficiency and green, sustainable industry.
Objectifs
The aim is to support projects in the private sector that contribute 100% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives.
Commentaires
The proposed operation is expected to be guaranteed by a comprehensive EU guarantee under NDICI Investment Window 1 (IW1) mandate, subject to the Commission's confirmation of eligibility.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project is expected to contribute to CA&ES objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention and control. TKYB shall take all necessary measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects comply with national legislation, TKYB’s Environmental and Social Policy and Procedure, and the EIB’s Environmental and Social Standards.
Passation des marchés
TKYB shall ensure that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Statut
À l'examen - 11/06/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).