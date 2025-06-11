TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY

Référence: 20240091

Date de publication: 6 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

TURKIYE KALKINMA VE YATIRIM BANKASI AS

The framework loan will finance small to medium-sized investments in Türkiye in renewable energy, energy efficiency and green, sustainable industry.

Objectifs

The aim is to support projects in the private sector that contribute 100% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives.

Commentaires

The proposed operation is expected to be guaranteed by a comprehensive EU guarantee under NDICI Investment Window 1 (IW1) mandate, subject to the Commission's confirmation of eligibility.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project is expected to contribute to CA&ES objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention and control. TKYB shall take all necessary measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects comply with national legislation, TKYB’s Environmental and Social Policy and Procedure, and the EIB’s Environmental and Social Standards.

Passation des marchés

TKYB shall ensure that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Statut

À l'examen - 11/06/2025