HESSE AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Référence: 20240064
Date de publication: 15 mars 2025

Description

The loan will finance an investment programme for high-energy efficient rented social and affordable housing (new constructions and retrofitting) as well as associated infrastructure by a large housing provider operating in towns throughout the German federal state of Hessen in 2024-2030.

Objectifs

Demand and need for social and affordable housing throughout Hessen appears very robust. In particular, the Frankfurt-Rhein-Main metropolitan region has experienced a strong population growth, which is expected to continue. Frankfurt am Main is the fifth largest city in Germany and one of the country's economic hubs.

Aspects environnementaux

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during the appraisal: the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Approuvé - 24/06/2025

Approuvé
24 juin 2025

Allemagne Aménagement urbain