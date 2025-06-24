HESSE AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Date de publication: 15 mars 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierNot disclosed.
Lieu
Description
The loan will finance an investment programme for high-energy efficient rented social and affordable housing (new constructions and retrofitting) as well as associated infrastructure by a large housing provider operating in towns throughout the German federal state of Hessen in 2024-2030.
Objectifs
Demand and need for social and affordable housing throughout Hessen appears very robust. In particular, the Frankfurt-Rhein-Main metropolitan region has experienced a strong population growth, which is expected to continue. Frankfurt am Main is the fifth largest city in Germany and one of the country's economic hubs.
Secteur(s)
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
not disclosed
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not disclosed
Aspects environnementaux
Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during the appraisal: the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Statut
Approuvé - 24/06/2025
