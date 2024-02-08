TALLINN SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II

Référence: 20240050

Date de publication: 24 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

CITY OF TALLINN

The multi-sector Framework Loan (FL) operation will finance Tallin’s multi-year investment programme, in line with the Development Strategy of the City of Tallinn (2035 Tallinn Arengustrateegia) and its sustainable development goals.

Objectifs

This FL includes schemes that will support the implementation of the Promoter's Tallinn Sustainable Energy and Climate Change Adaptation Plan. The FL will focus on rehabilitation and upgrades in public buildings, notably schools and social housing, including Energy Efficiency measures, the rehabilitation of parks and other public spaces, urban streets, new pedestrian and biking pathways. The schemes included in this FL - in line with those addressed in the development and climate strategies of the City of Tallin - show the potential to deliver high environmental and social benefits to residents.

Secteur(s)

Aménagement urbain - Construction

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Aspects environnementaux

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal stage: environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed. It is envisaged that the project will contribute to urban regeneration and sustainable urban development in local neighbourhoods, generating significant positive social and economic benefits, including better health and living conditions for lower income groups, job creation during implementation and the promotion of social mix. All these elements will be evaluated during the appraisal of the project. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and climate adaptation.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen - 8/02/2024