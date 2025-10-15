BIIC KEY EU AGRI-VALUE CHAINS & GENDER MBIL

Date de publication: 1 décembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBANQUE INTERNATIONALE POUR L'INDUSTRIE ET LE COMMERCE SA
Description
Multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) fully targeted at agricultural value chains, with at least 70% dedicated to key value chains (soy, cotton and cashew) and a 40% cross-cutting objective of gender inclusion, in line with the 2X Challenge.
Objectifs
The loan will be used to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (minimum 70% of the loan) and mid-caps (maximum 30% of the loan). The loan will be fully targeted at agriculture value chains . At least 70% of the loan amount will be allocated to the most EU-relevant agricultural value chains (soy, cotton and cashew), which are critical inputs for European textile and agri-food industries. In line with the 2X Challenge criteria, at least 40% of the financing will target businesses owned or led by women, supporting gender equality and the economic empowerment of women across key export-oriented value chains.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the sub-projects receiving Bank's financing in compliance with applicable national legislation and the relevant ElB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country. Due to its thematic focus, this operation will contribute to gender equality and women's economic empowerment and will support capacity development and resilience of individuals working in agriculture value chains.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
À l'examen - 15/10/2025
