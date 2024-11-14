Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
ARKEA EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL

Référence: 20230941
Date de publication: 13 décembre 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA

Lieu

Description

The Framework Loan will finance small- to mid-sized energy efficiency and renewable energy investments undertaken by public sector entities, local authorities and social housing organisms in France.

Additionality and Impact

The FL operation will support financings of small and mid-size energy efficiency investments for the benefit of local public entities, local authorities (including syndicates and mixed unions "syndicats mixtes") and social housing organisms. The entire envelope will be dedicated to renewable energies (RE) investments, energy efficiency (EE) of existing buildings, therefore contributing to the Climate Action & Environmental

 

Sustainability (CA&ES) component. The operation will generate energy savings and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution.

 

On project quality, the project is supported by adequate capabilities of the promoter. In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic return and are expected to generate a broader positive social benefit.

 

In addition, a transversal objective on improving access to finance in less developed and transition regions of France (cohesion area) is targeted considering the domestic and regional footprint on such areas of Credit Mutuel Arkea.

Objectifs

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by local public entities, local authorities (including syndicates and mixed unions) and social housing organisms. The entire envelope will be dedicated to renewable energies (RE) investments, energy efficiency (EE) of existing buildings and soft mobility.

Secteur(s)

  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
  • Industrie - Construction

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 267 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 19/12/2024

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
14 novembre 2024
19 décembre 2024

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

France Énergie Industrie