BRAVIS SUSTAINABLE NEW HOSPITAL

Date de publication: 18 mars 2024
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierSTICHTING BRAVIS ZIEKENHUIS
Lieu
Description
The project will finance the construction of a new Bravis hospital to be located between the current two increasingly outdated facilities in Bergen op Zoom and Roosendaal, which will be replaced by the future hospital.
Objectifs
The aim is to increase the efficiency of the medical care, by centralising all healthcare activities in one single location and optimally designed premises, which will allow Bravis to operate in a more agile and efficient way. The future hospital will also accommodate the expected growth in healthcare demand, particularly by enabling wider use of e-health and remote monitoring tools, as well as through cooperation with ancillary healthcare providers like rehabilitation and elderly care, on the same campus. This will make Bravis more sustainable, with an improved climate profile.
Secteur(s)
- Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 230 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
Aspects environnementaux
Hospitals are not explicitly mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the EIA Directive concerning urban development. The compliance with requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by EIA 2014/52/EU) on and Habitats Directive, will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bear comprehensive benefits to the community, as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.
Passation des marchés
The promoter has been assessed as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Statut
Approuvé - 23/09/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).