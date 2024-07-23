AFFORDABLE HOUSING TIROLER SPARKASSE

Référence: 20230664

Date de publication: 20 février 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

TIROLER SPARKASSE BANKAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT INNSBRUCK

The operation will finance new social and affordable housing units in the Austrian State of Tirol. It will include a 25% climate action and environmental sustainability (CAES) component.

Additionality and Impact

The Project comprises the construction of some 750 new social and affordable housing units, contributing to the promotion of Integrated Urban Development across the Tyrol Federal State. The investment schemes will be part of well-defined integrated local urban development plans and will facilitate the development of sustainable communities, while contributing to the promotion of social mix and addressing the high demand for social housing in cities in the region. It will contribute to a more balanced local residential market along with a larger housing supply in cities across Tyrol Federal State, thereby addressing the existing need stemming from low and middle-income households. The EIB financing will tackle the market gap resulting from an insufficient affordable housing supply by offering a long maturity at attractive financing costs, needed to keep rent levels low.

Objectifs

Final beneficiaries of the EIB financing will be limited-profit housing development companies, commercial property companies and local authorities.

Secteur(s)

Aménagement urbain - Construction

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 150 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 24/07/2024