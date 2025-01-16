CSOB LEASING SK LOAN FOR SMES-MIDCAPS & OTHER

Référence: 20230633

Date de publication: 21 octobre 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

CSOB LEASING AS

The Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan will support investments made by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as mid-caps in Slovakia. Part of the available resources will finance Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects.

Additionality and Impact

The operation addresses market failure in terms of access to finance constraints faced by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Slovakia. More than 90% of the finance unlocked by EIB is expected to benefit cohesion areas and thus help reduce regional disparities per the EU's cohesion policy. Implementation will be handled by an intermediary that has in-depth experience with implementing EIB products through a network of branches in the targeted regions.





The operation combined with technical assistance also aims to increase the intermediary's capacity to identify and monitor CA&ES allocations, which are currently expected to reach a minimum of 15%. The operation likewise sustains employment in the targeted areas. The EIB contribution to the success of the intermediary rests on longer maturity and signalling effect that may help crowd in additional financing. As such it has a very good policy contribution.





Objectifs

The aim is to improve access to finance to the final beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 400 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 16/01/2026