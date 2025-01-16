CSOB LEASING SK LOAN FOR SMES-MIDCAPS & OTHER

Date de publication: 21 octobre 2024
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierCSOB LEASING AS
Description
The Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan will support investments made by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as mid-caps in Slovakia. Part of the available resources will finance Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects.
Additionality and Impact
The operation addresses market failure in terms of access to finance constraints faced by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Slovakia. More than 90% of the finance unlocked by EIB is expected to benefit cohesion areas and thus help reduce regional disparities per the EU's cohesion policy. Implementation will be handled by an intermediary that has in-depth experience with implementing EIB products through a network of branches in the targeted regions.
The operation combined with technical assistance also aims to increase the intermediary's capacity to identify and monitor CA&ES allocations, which are currently expected to reach a minimum of 15%. The operation likewise sustains employment in the targeted areas. The EIB contribution to the success of the intermediary rests on longer maturity and signalling effect that may help crowd in additional financing. As such it has a very good policy contribution.
Objectifs
The aim is to improve access to finance to the final beneficiaries.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 400 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Signé - 16/01/2026
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).