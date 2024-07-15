LA MARQUESA SPANISH SOLAR PV

Date de publication: 11 juin 2024
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierSPANISH POWER SL
Lieu
Description
The project will finance the design, implementation and operation of solar photovoltaic plants in Spain, with an aggregate capacity of ca. 387MWp.
Objectifs
The aim is to contribute to climate change mitigation and support National and EU decarbonisation targets.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
not disclosed
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 318 million
Aspects environnementaux
Solar photovoltaic plants and most of the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid, if falling under the Annex I due to their technical characteristics, are expected to be subject to an EIA process. The EIB will assess compliance with applicable EU Directives during appraisal, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites.
Passation des marchés
The promoter is a private company and the schemes envisaged for this operation are market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply. This will be further reviewed during appraisal.
Statut
Approuvé - 15/07/2024
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).