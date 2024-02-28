Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
ISP IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Référence: 20230198
Date de publication: 28 novembre 2023

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

Lieu

Description

The operation consists of a bilateral loan facility / multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to provide of financing to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. 30% of the facility will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will provide funding to the promoter, Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP), with the aim of generating additional lending to Italian SMEs and MidCaps (30%), which is still at suboptimal levels.


The operation foresees that at least 30% of the loans will be dedicated to Climate Action projects: it is envisaged that the 30% MidCap share will facilitate the deployment of the larger CA projects which wouldn't be implemented by SMEs.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries. Specific Climate Action related eligibility criteria (based on the project nature) will apply to at least 30% of the allocations.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 28/05/2024

28 février 2024
28 mai 2024

