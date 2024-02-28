ISP IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Date de publication: 28 novembre 2023
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierINTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Lieu
Description
The operation consists of a bilateral loan facility / multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to provide of financing to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. 30% of the facility will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.
Additionality and Impact
The operation will provide funding to the promoter, Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP), with the aim of generating additional lending to Italian SMEs and MidCaps (30%), which is still at suboptimal levels.
The operation foresees that at least 30% of the loans will be dedicated to Climate Action projects: it is envisaged that the 30% MidCap share will facilitate the deployment of the larger CA projects which wouldn't be implemented by SMEs.
Objectifs
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries. Specific Climate Action related eligibility criteria (based on the project nature) will apply to at least 30% of the allocations.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Signé - 28/05/2024
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).