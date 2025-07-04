Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
YOUNITED HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION

Référence: 20230088
Date de publication: 14 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

YOUNITED SA

Lieu

Description

The project will finance the energy efficient renovation of residential housing in France and potentially other EU countries (Spain, Italy and Portugal).

Objectifs

The operation will support energy efficiency and possibly other climate action projects to be implemented by private individuals across the EU, with a particular focus on France.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 25 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 4/07/2025

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

France Italie Espagne Portugal Industrie