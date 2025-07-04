YOUNITED HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION

Référence: 20230088

Date de publication: 14 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

YOUNITED SA

The project will finance the energy efficient renovation of residential housing in France and potentially other EU countries (Spain, Italy and Portugal).

Objectifs

The operation will support energy efficiency and possibly other climate action projects to be implemented by private individuals across the EU, with a particular focus on France.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Construction

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 25 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Statut

À l'examen - 4/07/2025