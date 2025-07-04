YOUNITED HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION

Date de publication: 14 octobre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierYOUNITED SA
Lieu
Description
The project will finance the energy efficient renovation of residential housing in France and potentially other EU countries (Spain, Italy and Portugal).
Objectifs
The operation will support energy efficiency and possibly other climate action projects to be implemented by private individuals across the EU, with a particular focus on France.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 25 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen - 4/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).