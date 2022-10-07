OLVG AMSTERDAM SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

Référence: 20221007

Date de publication: 24 mars 2023

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

STICHTING OLVG

The project supports the strategic investment plan of OLVG, a top-clinical hospital in Amsterdam, to partially renew, renovate and upgrade its two hospital locations. The plan entails the specific restructuring of each of the locations whereby OVLG West facility shall become the clinical centre for acute and high-complex interventions activities, whereas the OLVG East facility will serve as the centre for elective care and oncology.

Objectifs

OLVG has developed a strategic investment plan that will shape its role as top-clinical hospital in Amsterdam going forward. The plan entails a dedicated clinical function for each of the two hospital sites, OLVG West and OLVG East. In order to facilitate the transition to this focussed approach, both locations require a partial renovation and upgrade, whereby location West will also be expanded. The plan shall allow OLVG to further improve the quality of its services at sustainable costs, catalyse specialisation and efficiency, and optimise the hospital facilities for both patients and staff. Furthermore, the project also aims to improve the environmental efficiency of both hospital sites and reduce their carbon footprint.

Secteur(s)

Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 300 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 550 million

Aspects environnementaux

Hospitals are not explicitly mentioned in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU,though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. The Bank's services will verify appraisal during the screening decision of the Competent Authority. It is expected that the project will bear more comprehensive benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the EIB would duly inform the European Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Statut

À l'examen - 14/03/2023