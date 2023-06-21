ALBA LEASING ABS FOR SME AND MIDCAPS VIII

Référence: 20220993

Date de publication: 5 juin 2023

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ALBA LEASING SPA

The project consists in a loan substitute operation (ABS) to Alba leasing.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the financing of small-scale investments carried out by SMEs and Mid-caps in Italy. Up to 25% of the facility will be dedicated to SMEs making small-scale investments contributing towards R&D and to innovative SMEs and Mid-caps in the framework of the Nuova Sabatini law and Transizione 4.0 National Plan launched by the Italian government to foster the competitiveness of Italian SMEs. The uncertainties in the global economy due to the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, inflation, the energy crisis, and rising interest rates have exacerbated the known difficulties that SMEs and Mid-caps and especially innovative companies experienced in accessing cost-effective, long-term finance (market failures). By generating additional lending capacity, the proposed operation supports investments in capacity expansion, productive assets and innovation undertaken by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Italy. Hence, the project improves SMEs' and Mid-caps' access to finance and access to innovation finance. These features together contribute to maintaining existing jobs, creating new jobs, and sustaining growth. The Financial Intermediary is specialized in SME finance, has a wide network and thereby ensures higher market reach for EIB financing. The EIB involvement is expected to generate positive effects, mainly in terms of availability of long term loans to SMEs and Mid-caps and/or overall financing costs, which will be particularly appreciated by SMEs and Mid-caps beneficiaries. The additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of long term financing and of overall lower financing costs.

Objectifs

Through leasing schemes, the securitisation transaction will enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries in the industry, services, tourism and agriculture sectors. The operation will include a 25% research, innovation and digital component.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 430 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 3/07/2023