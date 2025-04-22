PARAGUAY - ANDE MASTER PLAN

Date de publication: 3 septembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierADMINISTRACION NACIONAL DE ELECTRIC
Lieu
Description
The project concerns the construction of the Emboscada substation and relevant power transmission lines in Paraguay.
Objectifs
The aim is to improve the electricity transmission grid in Paraguay, in Metropolitan and Central Systems areas that represent a large part of the country's electrical consumption. The project will improve the quality, security and reliability of the electricity supply and enable the connection of new system users.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 70 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 147 million
Aspects environnementaux
The improvement of electrical infrastructure will enable the consumption of renewable energy. Therefore, the project is expected to have positive externalities in terms of carbon emissions and contribute to the sustainable development of Paraguay. The EIB will require the promoters to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the project complies with national legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
Passation des marchés
The promoter will ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB’s Guide to Procurement.
Statut
À l'examen - 22/04/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).