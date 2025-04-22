PARAGUAY - ANDE MASTER PLAN

Référence: 20220850

Date de publication: 3 septembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ADMINISTRACION NACIONAL DE ELECTRIC

The project concerns the construction of the Emboscada substation and relevant power transmission lines in Paraguay.

Objectifs

The aim is to improve the electricity transmission grid in Paraguay, in Metropolitan and Central Systems areas that represent a large part of the country's electrical consumption. The project will improve the quality, security and reliability of the electricity supply and enable the connection of new system users.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 70 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 147 million

Aspects environnementaux

The improvement of electrical infrastructure will enable the consumption of renewable energy. Therefore, the project is expected to have positive externalities in terms of carbon emissions and contribute to the sustainable development of Paraguay. The EIB will require the promoters to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the project complies with national legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Passation des marchés

The promoter will ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB’s Guide to Procurement.

Statut

À l'examen - 22/04/2025