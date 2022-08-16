Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN

Référence: 20220816
Date de publication: 15 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

AGENCE DE DEVELOPPEMENT DE L'ENSEIGNEMENT TECHNIQUE

Lieu

Description

The project concerns the construction, rehabilitation and equipping of 15 technical secondary schools (lycées techniques professionnels, LTPs) across various regions in Benin. The loan is expected to finance infrastructure and equipment for six of the 15 LTPs included in the project.

Objectifs

The aim is to improve the alignment between the skills of young people and the needs of the labour market. The project will support youth employment and economic growth in Benin. A higher employment rate will contribute to enhance well-being and reduce poverty among the population.

Secteur(s)

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 110 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 258 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project will comply with applicable national environmental legislation and with the EIB’s environmental and social principles. The promoter’s procedures for impact assessment and environmental monitoring will also be aligned with these requirements.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

À l'examen - 21/12/2023

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Bénin Éducation