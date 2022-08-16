LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN

Date de publication: 15 octobre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierAGENCE DE DEVELOPPEMENT DE L'ENSEIGNEMENT TECHNIQUE
Lieu
Description
The project concerns the construction, rehabilitation and equipping of 15 technical secondary schools (lycées techniques professionnels, LTPs) across various regions in Benin. The loan is expected to finance infrastructure and equipment for six of the 15 LTPs included in the project.
Objectifs
The aim is to improve the alignment between the skills of young people and the needs of the labour market. The project will support youth employment and economic growth in Benin. A higher employment rate will contribute to enhance well-being and reduce poverty among the population.
Secteur(s)
- Éducation - Enseignement
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 110 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 258 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project will comply with applicable national environmental legislation and with the EIB’s environmental and social principles. The promoter’s procedures for impact assessment and environmental monitoring will also be aligned with these requirements.
Passation des marchés
The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
À l'examen - 21/12/2023
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).