LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN

Référence: 20220816

Date de publication: 15 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

AGENCE DE DEVELOPPEMENT DE L'ENSEIGNEMENT TECHNIQUE

The project concerns the construction, rehabilitation and equipping of 15 technical secondary schools (lycées techniques professionnels, LTPs) across various regions in Benin. The loan is expected to finance infrastructure and equipment for six of the 15 LTPs included in the project.

Objectifs

The aim is to improve the alignment between the skills of young people and the needs of the labour market. The project will support youth employment and economic growth in Benin. A higher employment rate will contribute to enhance well-being and reduce poverty among the population.

Secteur(s)

Éducation - Enseignement

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 110 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 258 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project will comply with applicable national environmental legislation and with the EIB’s environmental and social principles. The promoter’s procedures for impact assessment and environmental monitoring will also be aligned with these requirements.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

À l'examen - 21/12/2023