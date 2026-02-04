VOLCANOES COMMUNITY RESILIENCE NORTHERN RWANDA

Date de publication: 28 novembre 2024
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierRWANDA WATER RESOURCES BOARD
Lieu
Description
The project, to be implemented with the World Bank, the Nordic Fund, PROGREEN, the Adaptation Fund and other development partners, will finance flood risk mitigation and erosion control measures in the northern region of Rwanda, such as the expansion and restoration of protected areas, productive landscapes, the construction of "gray" and nature-based infrastructure to improve the resilience of local communities. The related activities include investments in grey and green infrastructure, flood early warning systems (FEWS), improved land management practices, catchment and landscape restoration, improved national park management, green villages, livelihood diversification, and technical assistance and capacity building.
Objectifs
The aim is to reduce the risks of floods, improve land management and livelihoods of people in the districts of Burera, Nyabihu, Rubavu, Gukenke, Muhanga, Ngororero, Musanze and part of Rutsiro District in the Volcanoes Region. The project will help to strengthen livelihoods and incomes of local people, climate resilience, increase biodiversity values of restored and protected forests, and strengthen Rwanda's climate resilience.
Secteur(s)
- Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture - Agriculture, sylviculture et pêche
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 223 million
Aspects environnementaux
Any environmental and Social impact will be addressed in accordance with the Rwanda National regulations to the stisfaction of the EIB and will be covered by the review of the project specific environmental and social management plan and resettlement action plan.
Passation des marchés
The projects are in the public sector and are therefore subject to public procurement. The requirement to comply with the EIB's Guide to Procurement was communicated to the promoter. The promoter will adopt open competitive procedures and envisages, among others, the publication of the prequalification notices in the OJEU for the main contracts. The tender documents will be prepared and EIB will ensure compliance with its Guide to Procurement.
Statut
Approuvé - 4/02/2026
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).