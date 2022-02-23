EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (GR)

Référence: 20220223

Date de publication: 23 septembre 2022

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

Co-financing of priority investments in the Hellenic Republic in the 2021-2027 programming period.

Objectifs

The project will support, through national contribution co-financing, priority multi-sector investments under the Greek Partnership Agreement 2021-2027. The Partnership Agreement lays out the strategy to be addressed via the Cohesion Policy Funds and the European Maritime Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF) for the 13 regional Operational Programmes (OPs) and 9 sectoral OPs. The project includes the Just Transition Fund and covers the entire country of Greece.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Déchets solides - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Infrastructure composite - Construction

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Télécom - Information et communication

Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques

Services - Administration publique

Éducation - Enseignement

Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 600 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 23219 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project aims at supporting key EU priorities such as the green and digital transition and contributing to develop a competitive, innovative and export-oriented growth model for the country. The results of such investments under these priorities will include for example reduced emissions, increased adaptability to climate change, the protection of biodiversity and the environment. Socially, the investments target socio-economic inclusion of marginalised groups, active inclusion, equality of access to services etc. In addition, the Just Transition investments will foster solidarity in the drive towards climate neutrality, enabling regions and people to address the social, employment, economic and environmental impacts of achieving the Union's 2030 energy and climate targets and the transition to a climate-neutral economy of the Union by 2050 under the Paris Agreement.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be (as the case may be) tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Statut

Signé - 24/01/2023