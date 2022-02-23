EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (GR)

Date de publication: 23 septembre 2022
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierHELLENIC REPUBLIC
Lieu
Description
Co-financing of priority investments in the Hellenic Republic in the 2021-2027 programming period.
Objectifs
The project will support, through national contribution co-financing, priority multi-sector investments under the Greek Partnership Agreement 2021-2027. The Partnership Agreement lays out the strategy to be addressed via the Cohesion Policy Funds and the European Maritime Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF) for the 13 regional Operational Programmes (OPs) and 9 sectoral OPs. The project includes the Just Transition Fund and covers the entire country of Greece.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
- Déchets solides - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
- Infrastructure composite - Construction
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
- Télécom - Information et communication
- Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques
- Services - Administration publique
- Éducation - Enseignement
- Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 600 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 23219 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project aims at supporting key EU priorities such as the green and digital transition and contributing to develop a competitive, innovative and export-oriented growth model for the country. The results of such investments under these priorities will include for example reduced emissions, increased adaptability to climate change, the protection of biodiversity and the environment. Socially, the investments target socio-economic inclusion of marginalised groups, active inclusion, equality of access to services etc. In addition, the Just Transition investments will foster solidarity in the drive towards climate neutrality, enabling regions and people to address the social, employment, economic and environmental impacts of achieving the Union's 2030 energy and climate targets and the transition to a climate-neutral economy of the Union by 2050 under the Paris Agreement.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be (as the case may be) tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Statut
Signé - 24/01/2023
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).