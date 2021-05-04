CARIBBEAN GREEN AND INCLUSIVE RECOVERY

Date de publication: 11 mai 2022
Lieu
Description
Global authorisation dedicated to supporting small-scale green investments promoted notably by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), mid-caps, private sector entities, public sector entities, private individuals and homeowner associations in the Caribbean, intermediated by acceptable public sector development banks and institutions.
Objectifs
The proposed operation seeks to facilitate small-scale investments with high climate action content in the Caribbean. The facility will target a wide range of final beneficiaries, such as individuals and homeowner associations, private entities and public entities, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
not disclosed
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Approuvé - 7/09/2022
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
