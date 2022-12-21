MOROCCO TAJAWOUZ LOAN FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Référence: 20190918

Date de publication: 6 décembre 2022

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),CAIXABANK SA

The operation will provide funding to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps through credit lines to local financial intermediaries, primarily second tier banks. The loans could be provided in local currency.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed Facility aims to increase access to finance to formal Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) and Mid-Caps in Morocco, contributing to enhancing their competitiveness, export potential and integration in international markets, contributing to sustain and increase employment. The operations are expected to foster competition in the concentrated Moroccan banking sector, allowing to reach out to a larger number of MSMEs - including those currently not adequately served by larger banks, increasing the choice of available financing options and providing better terms and conditions, including local currency funding.

The Facility's objectives are in line with the priorities of the EU-Morocco Association Agreement, the European Neighbourhood Policy and the Joint Communication on the renewed partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood. It also responds to the guidelines of the EU's EFSD+ MSME investment window and Moroccan MSME policy priorities and directly contributes to the outputs of the Regional EU Flagship 5- Connected Economies, as described above.

There are traditional scale and information asymmetries barriers that tend to drive up the costs of lending to MSMEs. These are aggravated by the concentrated nature of the Moroccan banking sector, which tends to focus on larger borrowers. Second tier financial intermediaries have the potential to scale and improve their financial offer to underserved MSMEs.

Objectifs

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by SMEs and Midcaps in Morocco.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 55 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The intermediary institution has to take all the required measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving loans will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Passation des marchés

The intermediary institution has to take all the required measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with EIB Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Signé - 21/03/2023