Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

BADEN-WURTTEMBERG REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK & ERTMS

Référence: 20190894
Date de publication: 14 avril 2020

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

LANDESANSTALT SCHIENENFAHRZEUGE BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

Lieu

Description

The project consists of the acquisition of 120 new trainsets for regional rail services in Baden-Württemberg and the retrofitting with European Railway Traffic Management Systems (ERTMS) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) equipment of 118 existing vehicles.

Objectifs

The project will increase the supply and quality of the passenger transport services provided in Baden Württemberg, and thereby will promote sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 850 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 2437 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project consists of the acquisition of new rolling stock, which is out of the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) and arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock will be assessed during appraisal. The project will promote a modal shift from road to rail and, therefore, generate environmental and safety benefits.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

Signé - 30/07/2020

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Allemagne Transports