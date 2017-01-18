UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF)

Référence: 20160017

Date de publication: 18 janvier 2017

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

PRIVATE ENTITY(IES)

The project will finance the construction of an eco-campus in Fez, with research facilities and equipment, teaching facilities, a student residency and sport facilities.

Objectifs

This new institution is co-developed with several European academic partners in order to offer training up to European standards, degrees certified for the European market, conduct high quality research and create cultural and economic bridges between the two shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

Secteur(s)

Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques

Éducation - Enseignement

Garantie au titre du MPE

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 97 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 186 million

Aspects environnementaux

A project with similar characteristics within the EU would be classified under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, thus requiring a decision by the competent authority as to whether or not a formal environmental impact assessment (EIA) process is required. In an EU member state, universities specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive would not normally require an EIA. However, the projects could be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development and thus be subject to an EIA. The need for environmental studies and assessment has been reviewed during the appraisal process. The promoter has provided the EIB with the non-technical summary of the EIA carried out at building permit stage.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Signé - 7/07/2017