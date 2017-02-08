REHABILITATION OF KAIRAKKUM HPP

Date de publication: 8 février 2017
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierOSHC BARKI TOJIK
Lieu
Description
The project involves the rehabilitation of the hydro-mechanical and electro-mechanical equipment at the Kairakkum hydro power plant, including the replacement of all turbines and dam safety improvements.
Objectifs
The rehabilitation project is expected to increase the efficiency, total capacity and total annual generation of the power plant, therefore improving the security and reliability of electricity supply in northern Tajikistan. The project is also intended to raise the safety level of the power plant, the dam and the reservoir while strengthening the resilience of the plant against the adverse effects of climate change.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Garantie au titre du MPE
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 30 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 198 million
Aspects environnementaux
The technical assistance provided to the project included an environmental and social impact assessment carried out by a consultant. The planned rehabilitation works do not affect the water ways and are expected to have limited negative environmental and social impact, mainly relating to refurbishment and construction works, which can be mitigated by using appropriate working practices. The project encompasses some positive impact related to increased safety and climate change adaptation. During appraisal the Bank will review the environmental and social process and documentation to ensure alignment with Bank requirements.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
Signé - 24/05/2019
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).