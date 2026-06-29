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        ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN

        Signature(s)

        Montant
        200 000 000 €
        Pays
        Secteur(s)
        Italie : 200 000 000 €
        Énergie : 200 000 000 €
        Date(s) de signature
        1/07/2026 : 200 000 000 €
        Autres liens
        Related public register
        02/07/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Communiqués associés
        EIB provides €345 million to Alperia to strengthen sustainable energy and infrastructure in South Tyrol

        Fiche récapitulative

        Date de publication
        7 avril 2026
        Statut
        Référence
        Signé | 01/07/2026
        20250816
        Nom du projet
        Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
        ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        ALPERIA SPA
        Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
        Coût total (montant approximatif)
        EUR 345 million
        EUR 465 million
        Lieu
        Secteur(s)
        • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
        Description
        Objectifs

        The project will support the promoter's investments across several sectors between 2025 and 2030. These include e-mobility infrastructure, the modernisation of several existing hydropower plants, as well as the refurbishment, upgrading, and expansion of its electricity distribution network and district heating assets in Italy.

        The modernisation of the hydropower plants—several of which have been in operation for more than half a century—aims to ensure long-term reliability and extend their lifetime. For the electricity distribution network, the project focuses on increasing network capacity to support the energy transition in the province, particularly in light of rising decentralised generation and demand (e-mobility, heat pumps, and industry). In district heating, the project targets the installation of new biomass boilers, as well as the modernisation and extension of existing assets. For e-mobility infrastructure, the investments focus on increasing the number of charging stations.

        Additionnalité et impact

        The operation consists in a multi-sector investment programme featuring refurbishment and modernisation of existing hydropower plants, the expansion and modernisation of electricity distribution networks, the creation of charging stations for electric vehicles, and the expansion and modernisation of district heating networks. They address in different ways the negative environmental externality caused by emissions of GHG and air pollutants, and increase security of electricity and heat supply, which have characteristics of public goods.

        The financing of the Project contributes to several Bank's as well as EIB Group Green Finance objectives.

        The Project has an excellent economic rate of return and delivers a very good broader social benefit. Adequate capabilities, governance, and good experience by the Promoter contribute to the good quality of the project.

        The EIB support is expected to accelerate the implementation of the Project by lowering the associated cost of funding beyond those usually proposed by other financiers. It also increases the diversification of the funding sources and improves the maturity profile, with a package offering customised terms not available from the market, delivering tangible financial value added.

        Aspects environnementaux
        Passation des marchés

        The investment programme includes numerous sub-projects in electricity distribution network modernisation and extension, hydropower plant modernisation and installation of low carbon heat generation units (heat pumps, biomass boilers) as well as the extension of the district heating network and e-mobility infrastructure. As such, it may include components that fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), which requires the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. The environmental and social due diligence will focus on the Promoter's capacity to implement the program in line with the EU regulations. As the Project includes the investment in biomass-fired boilers among other schemes, the assessment will also concern the sustainability of biomass.

        The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

        Étapes
        À l'examen
        Approuvé
        Signé
        29 juin 2026
        1 juillet 2026
        Documents liés
        02/07/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Autres liens
        Communiqués associés
        EIB provides €345 million to Alperia to strengthen sustainable energy and infrastructure in South Tyrol

        Clause de non-responsabilité

        Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
        Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

        Documents

        Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Date de publication
        2 Jul 2026
        Langue
        anglais
        Sujet général
        Prêts
        Numéro du document
        264283212
        Thématique du document
        Information Environnementale
        Type de document
        Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
        Numéro du projet
        20250816
        Secteur(s)
        Énergie
        Régions
        Union européenne
        Pays
        Italie
        Disponible au public
        Télécharger maintenant
        ou Lien vers la source
        Lien vers la source
        Related public register
        02/07/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Autres liens
        Fiche récapitulative
        ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Fiche technique
        ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Communiqués associés
        EIB provides €345 million to Alperia to strengthen sustainable energy and infrastructure in South Tyrol

        À la une

        Lien vers la source
        Communiqués associés
        EIB provides €345 million to Alperia to strengthen sustainable energy and infrastructure in South Tyrol
        Autres liens
        Related public register
        02/07/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN

        Informations et observations générales

        La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
        Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
        Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
        Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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        Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

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        La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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