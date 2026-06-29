ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN

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The project will support the promoter's investments across several sectors between 2025 and 2030. These include e-mobility infrastructure, the modernisation of several existing hydropower plants, as well as the refurbishment, upgrading, and expansion of its electricity distribution network and district heating assets in Italy.
The modernisation of the hydropower plants—several of which have been in operation for more than half a century—aims to ensure long-term reliability and extend their lifetime. For the electricity distribution network, the project focuses on increasing network capacity to support the energy transition in the province, particularly in light of rising decentralised generation and demand (e-mobility, heat pumps, and industry). In district heating, the project targets the installation of new biomass boilers, as well as the modernisation and extension of existing assets. For e-mobility infrastructure, the investments focus on increasing the number of charging stations.
The operation consists in a multi-sector investment programme featuring refurbishment and modernisation of existing hydropower plants, the expansion and modernisation of electricity distribution networks, the creation of charging stations for electric vehicles, and the expansion and modernisation of district heating networks. They address in different ways the negative environmental externality caused by emissions of GHG and air pollutants, and increase security of electricity and heat supply, which have characteristics of public goods.
The financing of the Project contributes to several Bank's as well as EIB Group Green Finance objectives.
The Project has an excellent economic rate of return and delivers a very good broader social benefit. Adequate capabilities, governance, and good experience by the Promoter contribute to the good quality of the project.
The EIB support is expected to accelerate the implementation of the Project by lowering the associated cost of funding beyond those usually proposed by other financiers. It also increases the diversification of the funding sources and improves the maturity profile, with a package offering customised terms not available from the market, delivering tangible financial value added.
The investment programme includes numerous sub-projects in electricity distribution network modernisation and extension, hydropower plant modernisation and installation of low carbon heat generation units (heat pumps, biomass boilers) as well as the extension of the district heating network and e-mobility infrastructure. As such, it may include components that fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), which requires the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. The environmental and social due diligence will focus on the Promoter's capacity to implement the program in line with the EU regulations. As the Project includes the investment in biomass-fired boilers among other schemes, the assessment will also concern the sustainability of biomass.
The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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