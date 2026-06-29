ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN

The operation consists in a multi-sector investment programme featuring refurbishment and modernisation of existing hydropower plants, the expansion and modernisation of electricity distribution networks, the creation of charging stations for electric vehicles, and the expansion and modernisation of district heating networks. They address in different ways the negative environmental externality caused by emissions of GHG and air pollutants, and increase security of electricity and heat supply, which have characteristics of public goods.

The financing of the Project contributes to several Bank's as well as EIB Group Green Finance objectives.

The Project has an excellent economic rate of return and delivers a very good broader social benefit. Adequate capabilities, governance, and good experience by the Promoter contribute to the good quality of the project.

The EIB support is expected to accelerate the implementation of the Project by lowering the associated cost of funding beyond those usually proposed by other financiers. It also increases the diversification of the funding sources and improves the maturity profile, with a package offering customised terms not available from the market, delivering tangible financial value added.