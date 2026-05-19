BPCE POLSKA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

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Intermediated leasing support towards SMEs & Mid-Caps in Poland with a Climate Action component through BPCE Equipment Solutions Polska.
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises in Poland, predominantly in cohesion regions.
The proposed operation supports the financing of small and medium scale projects undertaken by SMEs and MidCaps in Poland. As such, it falls under the scope of EU objectives through its contribution to job creation and to increased competitiveness and productivity of SMEs and MidCaps. Moreover, at least 20% of the resulting investments will be dedicated to Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability sub-projects, which will accelerate not only the Promoter's green transition but will also contribute to the "greening" of the Polish economy. Building on the Intermediary's strong track record and long-standing experience, it is expected that the EIB funds will be utilised in an efficient and timely manner. Thanks to the EIB's financial contribution, the Intermediary will be able to provide financing to final beneficiaries at improved conditions, including in cohesion regions (c. 91%). Other elements of the EIB contribution are the customisation of repayment terms and a strong signalling effect in particular for green financing, that may help crowd-in additional financing at BPCE Equipment Solutions Polska level.
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
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