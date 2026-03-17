ASA LIVORNO WATER INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Environment. It supports investments in water and wastewater infrastructure by a local utility providing Integrated Water Services in the Tuscany Region, Italy. It ensures compliance with key European regulations in the water sector and improves the reliability and quality of water and wastewater services, by improving local water sources and potabilization processes, reducing network losses, investing in digitalisation and smart metering, and augmenting water supply to the islands located in the service area through desalination. The Project contributes to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and is aligned with the Bank's Water Resilience Programme. It addresses a number of market failures by generating positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably through improved potabilization of water sources (affected by heavy metals, such as arsenic, iron, and manganese), improved quality of recipient waters, along with recovery of materials (sands) from wastewater treatment. These benefits are not entirely reflected in water tariffs and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.





The Project helps address Italy's persistent investment gap in water services by providing long-term financing on terms more favourable than those available from commercial banks. As an anchor investor, the EIB is expected to strengthen the utility's financial position and attract additional investors, while diversifying its funding base. By lowering funding costs and offering extended maturities, the EIB provides tangible financial value while supporting timely and effective implementation of the investment programme. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.