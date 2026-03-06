BIHOR COUNTY ROAD NETWORK REHABILITATION& SAFETY

The proposed investments are a series of small-scale road infrastructure improvements, which aim to enhance mobility and regional accessibility on county roads through modernization, rehabilitation, construction of bypasses, and new connecting roads.





These improvements will ensure direct or indirect connectivity with the TEN-T network and nodes, diverting traffic from densely populated zones, reducing congestion and pollution, increasing quality of life and road safety.





In particular, by integrating protective green infrastructure, the proposed investments aim to make the targeted roads more resilient to flooding, heatwaves, and other climate-induced risks. All new or upgraded roads will be climate-proofed - ensuring that vital transport links remain safe and functional as climate conditions change. This targeted approach to road development directly addresses identified climate vulnerabilities, fortifying the transport network against future climate impacts. The project also includes the construction of cycling lanes and the purchase and installation of alternative fuel filling stations along county roads.





The project's objectives are consistent with EU and EIB goals for sustainable cities and regions, climate action, environmental sustainability, and economic and social cohesion.





The EIB loan broadens Bihor County's funding base and provides long-term financing on favourable terms, including attractive pricing, flexible disbursement and interest rate revision options, as well as appropriate availability and grace periods that support project affordability.