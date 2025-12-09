IMPROVEMENT PROGRAMME ITALIAN HIGHWAY NETWORK II

The project involves multiple components generally expected to be performed within existing rights of way; therefore, potential negative environmental impacts are likely to be minor and temporary during the construction phase. These include mainly impacts associated to potential contamination of surface and groundwater resources, air emissions, generation of noise and vibrations as well as impact on flora and fauna during construction works and during the operation phase. The schemes are likely fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Given the nature of the proposed works, it might be unlikely that any of the individual investments will require an EIA. This will be further verified during the implementation of the project. For each scheme, the EIB shall request the promoter to inform whether an EIA is required under the applicable national legislation and provide a clear explanation of how this determination has been made, supported by documentation from the competent authority where available. In addition, for each scheme, the EIB will request the promoter to inform whether these are likely to affect Natura 2000 sites and, if so, to provide the competent authority's authorisation in alignment with the requirements of Article 6(3) or Article 6(4) of the Habitats Directive. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, pollution prevention and control.