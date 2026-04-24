EUSKADI HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME

The project comprises the construction and equipping of medical facilities. Hospitals and other medical facilities are not explicitly mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. However, the project falls under Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB's services will verify, during appraisal, the screening decision of the competent authority. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, as amended by Directive 2024/1275/EU, the new and rehabilitated buildings will be required to meet at least the relevant national energy efficiency targets. The design energy performance of the medical facilities, as well as any specific related targets, will be assessed during appraisal. The project is expected to generate wider benefits for the community, as healthcare contributes to social cohesion and economic development. The EIB will also encourage the promoter to take into account circular economy principles during both the development and future operation of the project.