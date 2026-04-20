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        MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE

        Signature(s)

        Montant
        50 000 000 €
        Pays
        Secteur(s)
        France : 50 000 000 €
        Éducation : 5 000 000 €
        Santé : 45 000 000 €
        Date(s) de signature
        10/06/2026 : 5 000 000 €
        10/06/2026 : 45 000 000 €
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        30/04/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE

        Fiche récapitulative

        Date de publication
        23 janvier 2026
        Statut
        Référence
        Signé | 10/06/2026
        20250372
        Nom du projet
        Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
        MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE
        CENTRE HOSPITALIER REGIONAL DE GRENOBLE
        Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
        Coût total (montant approximatif)
        EUR 175 million
        EUR 375 million
        Lieu
        Secteur(s)
        Description
        Objectifs

        The project will support Phase I of the "CIME" (Créer, Innover, Moderniser, Ensemble) multi-annual investment programme at the University Hospital Centre of Grenoble (CHUGA), for the modernisation, reconfiguration, and equipping of its main hospital campus north site.

        The aim is to strengthen CHUGA's healthcare, training, and research missions by addressing evolving medical, technical, and organizational needs, ensuring that the institution remains at the forefront of innovation and excellence while generating a range of economic and social benefits. By providing modern hospital infrastructure designed to meet contemporary standards, the investment will enhance the quality of care and the safety of medical procedures, reduce readmissions, improve working conditions for medical professionals, and support the retention of scarce, highly qualified staff in the new facility. It will also strengthen the capacity to respond effectively to the changing healthcare needs of an ageing population and enable more efficient operations overall.

        Aspects environnementaux
        Passation des marchés

        Hospitals and care facilities are not explicitly mentioned in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. During appraisal it will be verified if, based on the characteristics of the health infrastructure and site, any of the schemes included in the project is subject to the EIA. In line with the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU as amended by the Directive 2024/1275/EU, the public building will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The Promoter is currently developing a coherent strategy to reduce the carbon emissions and it is expected that this project contributes to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation.

        The Promoter is a public entity and shall ensure that all contracts related to the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with applicable EU public procurement legislation, including Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the European Union where required. Information regarding the main suppliers and contractors to be awarded for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not yet available.

        Étapes
        À l'examen
        Approuvé
        Signé
        20 avril 2026
        10 juin 2026
        Documents liés
        30/04/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE

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        Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

        Documents

        Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE
        Date de publication
        30 Apr 2026
        Langue
        anglais
        Sujet général
        Prêts
        Numéro du document
        260063695
        Thématique du document
        Information Environnementale
        Type de document
        Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
        Numéro du projet
        20250372
        Secteur(s)
        Éducation
        Santé
        Régions
        Union européenne
        Pays
        France
        Disponible au public
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        Related public register
        30/04/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE
        Autres liens
        Fiche récapitulative
        MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE
        Fiche technique
        MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE

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