PWN - SUSTAINABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY II

The Project is aligned to the InvestEU eligible area of Environment and Resources, in line with the Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation. The Project concerns the co-financing of part of the 2026-2029 investment programme of the Provincial Water Company for North Holland (PWN) in the Netherlands, servicing a population of about 1.8 million. The operation comprises the extension and rehabilitation of the drinking water distribution network. The investments will increase the population receiving clean water and support the water utility to increase its water efficiency and support innovations in the circular economy. The Project contributes to the EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will help mitigate market failures by financing infrastructure that generates positive environmental public health and climate externalities that are not fully reflected in the applicable water tariff in the service area.





The Bank's financing stands out for its extended maturity and deferred repayment schedule, which suit the lengthy rollout of the project and match the asset's lifespan. It also provides adaptable disbursement options, allowing borrowers to choose between fixed or variable interest rates and tailor payment timing to project needs. The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.