OBELISK SOLAR PV AND BESS

The Project develops 1.1 GWp of new solar PV generation capacity alongside a 100 MW/200 MWh battery system, in order to increase the production and storage of electricity from low carbon sources (solar), thus addressing negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution. It is strongly aligned with Egyptian and EU strategic priorities for climate action and energy cooperation, particularly as articulated in the EU-Egypt Joint Statement on Climate, Energy and Green Transition, such as Egypt's Vision 2030 and Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy (ISES) 2035, supporting the country's commitment to reach 42% of electricity generation from renewable sources by 2035. The Project also aligns with several EU priority areas highlighted in the EU-Egypt Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership, the EU-Egypt Partnership Priorities 2021-2027, the NDICI-Global Europe framework, the Economic and Investment Plan for the Southern Neighbours the EU's Multiannual Indicative Programme (MIP) for the Southern Neighbourhood and Egypt and Team Europe's Initiative for the country. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control).





The project is expected to rely on a long-term PPA with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) as the offtaker. In terms of results, the project is expected to have an excellent economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit by helping to produce clean and renewable power at a cost reasonably below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives in Egypt.





EIB is offering a long-term project finance loan under the NDICI Investment Window 2, tailored to the Obelisk project's needs. Alongside co-lenders, the EIB will have helped bridge the funding gap, demonstrating strong collaboration among DFIs.