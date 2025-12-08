EXIMBANK GREEN MBIL

The operation supports the EU and EIB policy objectives and promotes private sector development in the fields of renewable energy, environmental protection, climate change mitigation, and environmental sustainability outside the EU. It will finance renewable energy and energy efficiency investments by Turkish exporters that would otherwise be too small to be financed as individual projects through direct EIB funding. This EIB loan ensures that Mid-Caps gain access to funding at significantly lower interest rates and longer maturities. The operation enhances access to finance for final beneficiaries and improves financing conditions in line with the Bank's policy on the transfer of benefit. The main benefit to final beneficiaries under this operation is the longer tenor made available to them. These improvements also contribute to job creation and preservation. Furthermore, expanding the share of energy produced from renewable sources and boosting energy efficiency will reduce Türkiye's dependency on imported fossil fuels. The intermediary, although a first-time borrower to the EIB in the energy sector, is financially sound and capable of complying with EIB requirements. The operating environment is conducive to achieving the operation's objectives and delivering sustainable impact.