SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS

The Project, under the Public Sector Loan Facility (Pillar III of Just Transition Mechanism), concerns the schemes implemented in line with the Just Transition Territorial Plans of Western Macedonia, Peloponnese and the Islands, that will support Just Transition and improve regional infrastructure, in particular in the sectors of transport, education, health, wastewater, digital infrastructure and energy efficiency.





The Project is in line with the priorities of new Territorial Agenda 2030 and strengthens the EU's socioeconomic cohesion. EIB financing will allow the Just Transition regions to address a sub-optimal investment situation and is expected to generate positive benefits in terms of delivery of public services in education, health and through construction or rehabilitation of urban infrastructure with an impact on the quality of life. Additional environmental (climate) and economic benefits are anticipated with the implementation of energy-efficiency and digital transition projects. The EIB's long-term financing with favourable terms such as long availability and grace period, improves and diversifies the regions' financing structure and the affordability of their investments. The EIB's involvement would send a positive signal to the markets regarding the regions' ability to stimulate economic recovery and transition.