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SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS

Signature(s)

Montant
168 336 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Grèce : 168 336 000 €
Énergie : 3 366 720 €
Eau, assainissement : 13 466 880 €
Services : 13 466 880 €
Aménagement urbain : 18 516 960 €
Santé : 31 983 840 €
Éducation : 38 717 280 €
Transports : 48 817 440 €
Date(s) de signature
14/04/2026 : 3 366 720 €
14/04/2026 : 13 466 880 €
14/04/2026 : 13 466 880 €
14/04/2026 : 18 516 960 €
14/04/2026 : 31 983 840 €
14/04/2026 : 38 717 280 €
14/04/2026 : 48 817 440 €
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23/08/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
7 juillet 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 14/04/2026
20250227
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS
REGION OF CRETE,REGION OF NORTH AEGEAN,REGION OF PELOPONNESE,REGION OF SOUTH AEGEAN,REGION OF WESTERN MACEDONIA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 168 million
EUR 234 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project is structured as a multisector Framework Loan in support of Just Transition in the regions of Western Macedonia, Crete, North Aegean, South Aegean and Peloponnese and is expected to fall under the Public Sector Loan Facility (PSLF, Pillar III of the Just Transition Mechanism). The project comprises the schemes under the investment programmes of the aforementioned regions aiming to support the implementation of their Territorial Just Transition Plans.

The project aims to address some of the social, economic, environmental and climate transition challenges (as described in the Just Transition Territorial Plans of the relevant regions and their Regional Development Programmes 2021-2025). The project includes multi-sector investment schemes in the sectors of transport, education, energy efficiency, digitalisation, culture and social care.

Additionality and Impact

The Project, under the Public Sector Loan Facility (Pillar III of Just Transition Mechanism), concerns the schemes implemented in line with the Just Transition Territorial Plans of Western Macedonia, Peloponnese and the Islands, that will support Just Transition and improve regional infrastructure, in particular in the sectors of transport, education, health, wastewater, digital infrastructure and energy efficiency.


The Project is in line with the priorities of new Territorial Agenda 2030 and strengthens the EU's socioeconomic cohesion. EIB financing will allow the Just Transition regions to address a sub-optimal investment situation and is expected to generate positive benefits in terms of delivery of public services in education, health and through construction or rehabilitation of urban infrastructure with an impact on the quality of life. Additional environmental (climate) and economic benefits are anticipated with the implementation of energy-efficiency and digital transition projects. The EIB's long-term financing with favourable terms such as long availability and grace period, improves and diversifies the regions' financing structure and the affordability of their investments. The EIB's involvement would send a positive signal to the markets regarding the regions' ability to stimulate economic recovery and transition.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, will be checked during appraisal. Environmental and efficiency improvements in public buildings will be required to comply with the provisions of the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU.

The Bank will require the Promoters to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU/ 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
18 août 2025
14 avril 2026
Documents liés
23/08/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS
Date de publication
23 Aug 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
247082593
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20250227
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Eau, assainissement
Aménagement urbain
Transports
Services
Éducation
Santé
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
23/08/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS
Fiche technique
SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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