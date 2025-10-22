STOA INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY FUND II

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
- Télécom - Information et communication
- Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
Infrastructure fund investing equity and equity-like instruments in greenfield infrastructure projects, infrastructure operators and development platforms in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and certain neighbouring countries of the European Union, such as EU Candidate States, Jordan and Uzbekistan.
The fund targets both new and existing projects or assets and intends to invest for the latter in operational businesses with expansion capex as the central part of the investment thesis. The fund aims to deliver medium to large size sustainable infrastructure assets or projects across emerging markets, with a strong emphasis on development impact and climate resilience, in energy, transportation, telecoms, social infrastructure and environment. The establishment and marketing of the fund are subject to the final authorisation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
EIB's investment supports an experienced team launching their first private equity fund. The proposed operation aligns with the EU's Global Gateway strategy, supporting infrastructure projects in Africa and Latin America that focus on energy transition, digitalization, transportation, and social development. It aims to address market failures such as lack of internalized benefits from greenhouse gas reductions and coordination failures that hinder investment in clean energy and infrastructure projects.
The fund manager has proven expertise and a robust investment process, with EIB playing a key role in fund structuring, governance, and environmental and social standards, providing financial and non-financial additionality critical for fund success. The fund manager has demonstrated willingness to introduce structural changes in compliance with EIB Group policies and best market practice.
The operation facilitates equity capital for greenfield infrastructure projects, contributing to sustainable development and economic growth in the target regions. An EIB investment will be an essential component for the Fund to achieve (i) the targeted first close, and (ii) a solid basis to invest responsibly in a high quality portfolio.
The fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the EIB's environmental and social requirements. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
The EIB will require the fund manager to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
The establishment and marketing of the fund are subject to the final authorisation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
Clause de non-responsabilité
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Documents
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