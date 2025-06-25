VEHIS LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS AND GENDER

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
The operation involves a cash securitisation of Polish auto leases, wherein the EIB will purchase a part of the senior tranche of an ABS, to increase the intermediary's capacity to generate new funding to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Poland.
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries. The operation is expected to have a significant contribution to gender equality.
The operation addresses market failure in terms of access to finance constraints faced by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Poland. Through an intermediated approach, the Bank will reach SMEs and Midcaps financing small and mid-size projects, which could otherwise not be reached. More than 82% of the finance unlocked by EIB is expected to benefit cohesion areas (out of which 64% less developed regions) and thus help reduce regional disparities per the EU's cohesion policy. The operation will include contribution on more vulnerable/constrained sector by targeting female owned and run companies (30%) and thus helps reduce the gender gap. The CA&ES allocations are currently expected to reach a minimum of 10% of new (unlocked) lending, and will be consisting of projects for climate mitigation in transport sector (electric vehicles). The operation as a securitization also contributes to EU Capital Markets Union.
Implementation will be handled by an intermediary that has in-depth experience with the leasing market through a network of branches in the targeted regions. The operation likewise sustains employment in the targeted areas. The EIB contribution to the success of the intermediary rests on longer maturity and signalling effect that may help crowd in additional financing. As such it has a very good policy contribution and aligns to EU and national priorities, as well as the Bank's CA&ES objectives.
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.