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TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Montant
100 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Finlande : 100 000 000 €
Éducation : 100 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
16/04/2026 : 100 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
13/11/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
26 août 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/04/2026
20240817
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
TAMPEREEN KAUPUNKI
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 220 million
EUR 472 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The operation will support selected education projects included in the City of Tampere's investment plan.

The aim is to support both major renovations and the new construction of educational buildings. The sub-projects are located in different parts of the city and accommodate different levels of education, ranging from pre-primary to lower secondary education.

Additionality and Impact

The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical fit, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of early childhood education and basic education. Through the support to education and learning activities, the Project will favour positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased productivity knowledge externalities, as well as climate and environmental externalities.


The EIB financing will offer flexible terms with a favourable availability period offering the possibility to match the drawdown profile with the Project outflows as well as a long maturity. The operation will also provide the Borrower with diversification of their funding sources.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental ans Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on the promoter's main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available at this stage.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
11 novembre 2025
16 avril 2026
Documents liés
13/11/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
Date de publication
13 Nov 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
239856111
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240817
Secteur(s)
Éducation
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Finlande
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
13/11/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
Fiche technique
TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

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