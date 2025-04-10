Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
MUELLER RDI AND CAPEX PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Montant
100 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 3 100 000 €
Allemagne : 96 900 000 €
Industrie : 100 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
3/09/2025 : 3 100 000 €
3/09/2025 : 96 900 000 €
Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
12 mars 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 03/09/2025
20240746
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MUELLER RDI AND CAPEX PROGRAMME
MOLKEREI ALOIS MUELLER GMBH UND CO KG,UNTERNEHMENSGRUPPE THEO MUELLER SECS
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
EUR 201 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

One part of the project consists of RDI investments in Germany and Poland. They relate to food quality, health ingredients, packaging solutions and product portfolio expansion. The other part concerns investments in Germany for the construction and operation of a new production line for plant based beverages in Leppersdorf (Saxony, D) and the replacement of two obsolete dairy production lines at Aretsried (Bavaria, D) and Leppersdorf in orders to achieve energy savings.

The aim is to support the promoter innovation, the replacing of obsolete equipment, and its diversification in plant-based milk product. Hence the project supports the Promoter's "science-based target initiative" commitment.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the promoter's research and development activities in dairy and other food sectors, the replacement of obsolete production lines for yoghurt and desserts, and the creation of production capacity for plant-based drinks.


The financing of this project is aligned with the article 309, paragraph c), of the Treaty of the Functioning of the European Union, and participates to the Bank's public policies on Research, innovation and digital (45%) and energy (38%) and the efficient use of natural resources (17%).


The implementation of this operation, thanks to the reduction of the Promoter's carbon footprint and dependency to natural gas, will contribute to the national climate protection act and its objectives of carbon footprint reduction. The operation is fully aligned with the EU Energy Efficiency Directive (EED).


The Project addresses sub-optimal investment flows because of reduced negative externalities such as GHG emission reductions, information asymmetries on the food market and imperfect competition on the offtake side.

﻿

Funding the promoter's research and development is essential for its compliance with packaging regulations, reduce its carbon footprint, and maintain its market position. It will concentrate on the dairy value chain but also address the dressing and fish value chains. The investment in the plant-based beverage bottling line is the result of past RDI efforts and responds to an underlying trend in the dairy sector of decreasing milk availability, increasing demand for plant-based products and a lack of bottling capacity for this product range.


The replacement of technically obsolete production lines targets at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by saving energy. Moreover, natural gas is substituted, the use of chemicals is reduced while saving water and improving the promoter's logistics without increasing the quantity of milk processed.


The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of its advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan, as well as helping crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation. Furthermore, the proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company. 

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

All project components are implemented within existing premises and will comply with applicable national and EU environmental legislation.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
10 avril 2025
3 septembre 2025
Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MUELLER RDI AND CAPEX PROGRAMME
Date de publication
30 Apr 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242290061
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240746
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
