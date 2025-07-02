BPCE ITALY LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS AND AGRI





The loan with the BPCE Equipment Solutions entities in Italy is expected to support EU policy objectives, such as modernisation in the agriculture sector and rural development. It is also aligned with the EIB's objectives to support agriculture and bioeconomy as one of the eight policy priorities of the Bank as per the EIB Group 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap.





The project will ease constraints on access to finance faced by Italian SMEs mainly acting in the agricultural and bioeconomy sectors. The beneficiaries face deep market failures related to lack of track-record, insufficient farm net asset value to collateralize and high screening costs for small investments. Based on this, the project will enable SMEs and young farmers to benefit from financing with tenors that match the economic life of the investment undertaken, as well as from transfer of financial advantage and complementarity that prompts the intermediary to match the EIB contribution. Furthermore, it will mobilize private sector investment, contributing to the sustainability of both sectors. Overall, the project can generate positive externalities in terms of competitiveness in a key sector for Italy and the EU. This operation supports the agriculture/bioeconomy sector in general.







