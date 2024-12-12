CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA

The implementation of the project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Romania and contributes to the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan and the REPowerEU Action Plan.

The financing of this project also contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action, as well as Social and Economic Cohesion. As the project will produce electricity from low carbon sources, it will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

The project's revenues will be supported through the new Contract for Difference support scheme.

In terms of project results, the project is expected to have a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost reasonably below the cost of alternatives in Romania. On project quality, the project is supported by good capabilities / governance of the promoter.

EIB involvement in the Project helps the Fund to continue building a diversified portfolio and allows them to tackle a sizeable project relatively early in their fundraising period. EIB investment in a project intending to participate in Romania's new renewable energy support scheme can have a positive signalling effect, mobilising further investments from other investors.



