ENEDIS TRANSITION AND ADAPTATION (PHASE 2)

Fiche récapitulative
The current project is a follow-up of the ENEDIS Transition and Adaptation (Phase 1) project. Phase 2 will finance investments to connect renewable energy sources and batteries as well as to increase the network resilience to the impacts of climate change.
The aim is to support the investments needed to increase the renewable capacity and strengthen the network to make it more resilient to climate change.
The programme consists in electricity distribution grid investments in France to connect new renewable generation capacity and to increase the climate change resilience and reinforce the low and medium voltage networks. It contributes to the energy and climate policy objectives of the EU and the energy transition strategy and multiannual program for energy of France, as set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan and REPowerEU Action Plan. The connection of solar PV and other renewables will enable the reduction of carbon and air pollution, climate and environmental externalities. The reinforcement and increased resilience of the network will contribute to the adaptation of the distribution network to climate change, increasing the electricity security of the grid which has dimensions of public good.
The quality of the programme is reinforced by its contribution to the economic activity in cohesion regions. The economic rate of return is rated good and the broader social benefit is rated very good. The Promoter is an experienced operator of electricity distribution networks with a sound project management structure. The employment impact of the project is rated very good.
The Bank will provide a long-term loan, with conditions which are not easily available with local commercial banks, and the Bank's financing will contribute to make the investment more cost-efficient. The EIB's support sends a strong signal to the financial market for EDF green projects.
The programme comprises several electricity distribution schemes with voltages ranging from 0.4 kV up to 20 kV. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group environmental and social (E&S) policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. The schemes are expected to have limited environmental impact. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards. It will focus on the promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB's E&S standards and requirements.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.