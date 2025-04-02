GATEWATCHER (IDGF)

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Gatewatcher is a cyber security company specialised in the detection of cyberthreats to protect critical networks and infrastructure. The Company uses AI and dynamic analysis techniques and offers a complete range of Network Detection and Response (NDR) and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) solutions that can be deployed on premise and in the cloud.
The project supports an innovative French company in its use of advanced technologies and international expansion. The project aims to accelerate R&D investments and enhance in-house sales and marketing capabilities over the period 2025-2028.
This operation generates positive knowledge externalities and addresses the sub-optimal investment situations associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets, by increasing the level of competition and enabling the development, adoption and scaling-up of advanced cybersecurity technologies in the EU.
The project finances the development and deployment of an innovative Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution and supports investments in Digital technologies aligned with EU policy objectives (e.g. Cyber-resilience Act/NIS2 Directive). The project strengthens the competitiveness of the cyber security sector for the benefit of citizens and businesses across the Union, while contributing to the Bank's Policy objective & #34;Innovation, Digital and Human Capital", as well as to the "Strategic European Security Initiative".
The EIB financing addresses the market failure of availability of non-dilutive growth capital for fast growing innovative SMEs and Midcaps, allowing the company to continue investing in R&D, creating skilled R&D jobs in the EU and support its growth.
The envisaged EIB financing provides the Promoter with a funding solution tailored to its needs and growth plans. It also provides a strong signaling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating funding from other investors.
The project activities do not fall under the annexes of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessments (EIA). The activities included in the scope of the project will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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