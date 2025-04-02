GATEWATCHER (IDGF)

This operation generates positive knowledge externalities and addresses the sub-optimal investment situations associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets, by increasing the level of competition and enabling the development, adoption and scaling-up of advanced cybersecurity technologies in the EU.

The project finances the development and deployment of an innovative Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution and supports investments in Digital technologies aligned with EU policy objectives (e.g. Cyber-resilience Act/NIS2 Directive). The project strengthens the competitiveness of the cyber security sector for the benefit of citizens and businesses across the Union, while contributing to the Bank's Policy objective & #34;Innovation, Digital and Human Capital", as well as to the "Strategic European Security Initiative".

The EIB financing addresses the market failure of availability of non-dilutive growth capital for fast growing innovative SMEs and Midcaps, allowing the company to continue investing in R&D, creating skilled R&D jobs in the EU and support its growth.

The envisaged EIB financing provides the Promoter with a funding solution tailored to its needs and growth plans. It also provides a strong signaling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating funding from other investors.