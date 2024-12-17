Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1

Signature(s)

Montant
210 136 885,01 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Tchéquie : 210 136 885,01 €
Transports : 210 136 885,01 €
Date(s) de signature
15/09/2025 : 210 136 885,01 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1
Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
18 juillet 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 15/09/2025
20240431
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1
REDITELSTVI SILNIC A DALNIC SP
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
CZK 10112 million (EUR 403 million)
CZK 26554 million (EUR 1059 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the greenfield construction of an eastern section of the Prague ring-road. The R0 motorway section is 12.64 km long and has a 2x3 lanes configuration. The road is part of Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Core Network.

The new transport link will improve transport and living conditions in the Prague region by diverting a significant volume of transit traffic from its urban centre. The project will contribute to the development of the TEN-T Baltic-Adriatic and Orient/East-Med Corridor, by removing the bottleneck on the core network roads. Ultimately, the aim is to contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation, by providing with a resilient shorter road connection.

Additionality and Impact

The project addresses market/network failures related to accessibility on the TEN-T Core Network in the urban node of Prague. It will contribute to the completion of the Prague ring road and will divert significant share of transit traffic from Prague urban centre. The project is included in the Sustainable Mobility Plan of Prague. As a new transport link adapted to climate change impacts, it will improve resilience of the transport network in the greater Prague area. The new transport link will reduce travel times, vehicle operating costs, road crashes and exposure of urban population to air and noise pollutants and will improve the quality of life of local residents.

EIB financing provides the client with attractive pricing, long tenor, and flexible loan conditions, such as long grade and disbursement periods, which are therefore better suited for the implementation of the project.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project involves the construction of a new road outside urban environment. It does not intersect with protected areas. It falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU and was therefore subject to a full EIA procedure. The EIA report was prepared according to the requirements of the national and regional legislation and was part of the public consultation. The competent environmental authority issued its favourable environmental decision on 27 November 2017.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
17 décembre 2024
15 septembre 2025
Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1 - Dokumentace EIA
Date de publication
11 Dec 2024
Langue
tchèque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
226930137
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240431
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Tchéquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1
Date de publication
19 Dec 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
226937177
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240431
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Tchéquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
