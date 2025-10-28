Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE

Signature(s)

Montant
200 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 200 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 200 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
13/11/2025 : 100 000 000 €
13/11/2025 : 100 000 000 €
Fiche technique
CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE
Fiche récapitulative
CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE
30/10/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
24 juin 2025
Statut
Référence
Approuvé | 28/10/2025
20240422
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE
EMSCHERGENOSSENSCHAFT,LIPPEVERBAND
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1000 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the financing of part of EGLV's 2025-2029 investment programme for its two entities Emschergenossenschaft (EG) and Lippeverband (LV) and concerns restoration measures in the Rivers Emscher and Lippe, as well as improvements in the sewage and storm water collection and treatment infrastructure.

The project concerns the financing of parts of the 2025-2029 investment programmes of the Emschergenossenschaft (EG) and the Lippeverband (LV). The investments consist of restoration measures for the rivers Emscher and Lippe in North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW), as well as improvements in the sewer and stormwater collection and treatment.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The overall "Emscher Renaturierung" project - river bed restoration project (i) is driven by the requirement to comply with requirements of the European environmental legislation (Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC, Floods Directive 2007/60/EC), and (ii) takes into concern environmental and social aspects as required by the European and national environmental and social policy. Several of the works included in the project, such as river restoration works, fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Environmental Impact Assessment procedures have been carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. The project will contribute to ensure compliance with key EU directives in the water sector, notably the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply these EU Directives.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The promoter's selected main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation are not yet available.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
28 octobre 2025
30/10/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE
Fiche récapitulative
CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE
Fiche technique
CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE
Date de publication
30 Oct 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242193629
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240422
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
30/10/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE
Fiche récapitulative
CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE
Fiche technique
CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE

