CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE

The overall "Emscher Renaturierung" project - river bed restoration project (i) is driven by the requirement to comply with requirements of the European environmental legislation (Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC, Floods Directive 2007/60/EC), and (ii) takes into concern environmental and social aspects as required by the European and national environmental and social policy. Several of the works included in the project, such as river restoration works, fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Environmental Impact Assessment procedures have been carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. The project will contribute to ensure compliance with key EU directives in the water sector, notably the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply these EU Directives.