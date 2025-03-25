RIGA WATER AND SANITATION II

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
The operation will co-finance part of the 2025-2028 investment programme of Rigas Udens, the water company for Riga and surrounding communities in Latvia. The related investments mainly include the extension and rehabilitation of water supply and wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure.
The aim is to enhance the quality and security of water supply and wastewater collection and treatment.
The Project concerns the co-financing of part of the 2025-2028 investment program of Rigas Udens ("RU"), the water company for Riga and surrounding communities in Latvia with a population of around 610,000. The Project cost comprises the extension and rehabilitation of water supply and wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure. Investments in water supply will reduce the non-revenue water (i.e., water that is produced but not billed due to losses and inefficiencies), while investments in wastewater collection will reduce groundwater pollution. All investments support the water utility to increase its energy and water efficiency. The Project contributes to the EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action and will help mitigate market failures by financing infrastructure that generates positive environmental public health and climate externalities that are not fully reflected in the applicable water and wastewater tariffs in the service area. The Project also supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.
EIB provides a significant financial contribution by offering longer maturity and flexible customised terms compared to the conditions currently available on the market. EIB financing will help Rigas Udens to diversify funding sources. Thus, EIB's involvement will have an impact on mobilising other financiers and signalling that the Project is sound and worth supporting, thereby facilitating the full financing and implementation of the Project.
The project will contribute to ensure compliance with key EU directives in the water sector, notably the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU), the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, which amends the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), and SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) will be adhered to. In such cases, before utilising any EIB funds, the Promoter shall submit the EIA to EIB for publication on EIB's website. For any part of the project that may impact a nature conservation site, the Promoter shall provide EIB with information on the mitigating measures necessary to comply with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the Birds Directive (2009/147/EC).
The Borrower shall ensure that all contracts related to project's implementation have been and will continue to be tendered in accordance with applicable EU procurement legislation, specifically Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU. Also, tender notices must be published in the Official Journal of the EU whenever required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.