Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

MARCEGAGLIA AMT AND R&D INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Montant
100 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 100 000 000 €
Industrie : 100 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
12/12/2024 : 100 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MARCEGAGLIA AMT AND R&D INVESTMENTS
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI alloue 100 millions d’euros à Marcegaglia pour sa stratégie de décarbonation et d’innovation

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
11 septembre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 12/12/2024
20240370
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MARCEGAGLIA AMT AND R&D INVESTMENTS
MARCEGAGLIA STEEL SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
EUR 170 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the promoter's investment plan including: (i) advanced manufacturing technology (AMT, 84% of total PIC), capital expenditures (capex) comprising four different components that will modify and improve the existing steel processing plants in Ravenna and Gazoldo degli Ippoliti; (ii) research, development and innovation (RDI) activities (16%). AMT capex are spread over a period of 5 years, from 2024 to 2028 included, while RDI activities cover a period of 4 years, from 2024 to 2027 included.

The aim is, among others, improve energy efficiency, decarbonise selected equipment through electrical energy recovery (cranes) and electrification of heat (furnaces), increasing product quality and automation levels to optimise the production process and cost efficiency.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project comprises the Promoter's investment plan in advanced manufacturing technology (AMT) and R&D activities to be carried out at its steel processing plants in Italy. Overall, the Project will increase automation and operational productivity, improve energy and environmental efficiency via the use of state-of-art energy management and recovery systems, develop innovative production processes which allow to obtain a higher quality product while having a lower environmental impact. It will strengthen the Promoter's technological know-how in production cycle automation with a view to increasing productivity and energy efficiency and to providing its customers with higher added value and more sustainable products.  

The Borrower will benefit from the access to stable and long-term funding and flexibility in terms of availability period, number of drawdowns and competitive pricing. Additional, financial contribution

stems from a possibility to convert or revise the interest rate, a further diversification of Promoter's funding sources, as well as a positive signalling effects and crowding-in of other financiers.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The RDI activities will be carried out in existing facilities and it is expected that their authorised scope will not change. These types of activities are not mentioned in the Annexes of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. The AMT related capex will also be implemented in existing authorized facilities, mostly on existing manufacturing lines and are not expected to have significant impacts on the environment. It will be assessed during appraisal if any of the AMT related capex require an EIA or an EIA screening decision. Other environmental aspects will be assessed during due diligence.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
11 décembre 2024
12 décembre 2024
Documents liés
17/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MARCEGAGLIA AMT AND R&D INVESTMENTS
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI alloue 100 millions d’euros à Marcegaglia pour sa stratégie de décarbonation et d’innovation

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MARCEGAGLIA AMT AND R&D INVESTMENTS
Date de publication
17 Dec 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
215755646
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240370
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MARCEGAGLIA AMT AND R&D INVESTMENTS
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
MARCEGAGLIA AMT AND R&D INVESTMENTS
Fiche technique
MARCEGAGLIA AMT AND R&D INVESTMENTS
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI alloue 100 millions d’euros à Marcegaglia pour sa stratégie de décarbonation et d’innovation

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI alloue 100 millions d’euros à Marcegaglia pour sa stratégie de décarbonation et d’innovation
Autres liens
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MARCEGAGLIA AMT AND R&D INVESTMENTS

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes