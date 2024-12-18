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MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION

Signature(s)

Montant
120 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pays-Bas : 50 400 000 €
Belgique : 69 600 000 €
Services : 120 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
19/12/2024 : 50 400 000 €
19/12/2024 : 69 600 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Communiqués associés
Belgique : DPG Media signe un nouvel accord de prêt avec la BEI

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
14 janvier 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 19/12/2024
20240326
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
DPG MEDIA GROUP NV,DPG MEDIA NV
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 120 million
EUR 392 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) as well as digitalization of media services and operations in Belgium and the Netherlands over the period 2024-26.

The aim is to support the promoter's continuous efforts to maintain its competitive position by investing in innovation and digitalisation, improving the quality and functionality of various platforms, supporting personalized and interactive content, and increasing efficiency and impact across all business areas.

Additionnalité et impact

The project finances the research programme and digitalisation of the promoter in Belgium and the Netherlands. It supports investments in Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence aligning with EU policy objectives (Digital Europe Programme, Europe's Digital Decade: digital targets for 2030) and strengthening the competitiveness of the sector while contributing to the Bank's Policy objective "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital".


The project's digital technologies will include content delivery, artificial intelligence or data management, generate positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading. It addresses the market failure of imperfect competition, as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new products and helps to mitigate the competitive disadvantage of local companies with outdated technologies that compete in the global digital online market.


EIB's financing is a highly flexible loan allowing the borrower to diversify its funding, lengthen its average debt maturity whilst strengthening its financial position. It provides a strong signaling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating other financiers.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The Project consists of investments in RDI that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the Project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
18 décembre 2024
19 décembre 2024
Documents liés
31/01/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Belgique : DPG Media signe un nouvel accord de prêt avec la BEI

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Date de publication
31 Jan 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
229630335
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240326
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Fiche technique
MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Communiqués associés
Belgique : DPG Media signe un nouvel accord de prêt avec la BEI

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Belgique : DPG Media signe un nouvel accord de prêt avec la BEI
Autres liens
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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